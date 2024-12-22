Not right to discuss CT Ravi case, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday refused to comment on the case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi, stating that since the case is in court, it is "not right" to discuss it. Karnataka home minister Parameshwara. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Sadashivnagar, he said, "The case is in court; it is not right to discuss any issues related to it."

He also mentioned that the matter of whether an FIR should be registered based on Ravi's complaint of alleged death threats would be considered.

"He has complained, I have noticed his statement. He also said about death threats in the media. I noticed it too, Let's think about whether to file an FIR," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

Regarding the alleged attacks on CT Ravi, he added, "24 people were arrested on the spot for attempting to attack CT Ravi. And then left them. If he had not been arrested, more incidents would have happened. He said that they will discuss and decide to clear the restraining order given by the court.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP leader was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court after being arrested based on a complaint by state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who alleged that he had used derogatory remarks against her.

The Karnataka Home Minister also stated that he had "no information" regarding CT Ravi's claim of being moved around various districts. "There is no information about it. I am asking the police for that information," he added.

Earlier, the BJP leader told ANI that he was shifted to four districts in under 15 hours.

"For almost 15 hours I was shifted from one place to another in four districts... why was this done...I doubt that there is some hidden agenda...Some of the isolated places were also there where I was taken to...If they can't give security to an MLA then how will they provide security to the common man? I complained also but no FIR has been registered yet. Why was my FIR not registered? The law is equal for everyone," he said.

Ravi further claimed that he was arrested based on false allegations.

He added, “I feel very sad. I have been working for the past 20 years...I was arrested with false allegations against me...Without the permission of the Assembly speaker, a case was registered against me and I was arrested without any prior notice.”