'We have audio and video evidence': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on CT Ravi's alleged derogatory comments

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2024 03:14 PM IST

CT Ravi, who was arrested earlier for his alleged obscene words at the lady minister, got interim bail from Karnataka high court on Friday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that there is audio and video evidence of BJP leader CT Ravi using derogatory words against Karnataka woman minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in Belagavi. CT Ravi, who was arrested earlier for his alleged obscene words at the lady minister, got interim bail from Karnataka high court on Friday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed CT Ravi for allegedly using derogatory comments on Laxmi Hebbalkar.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed CT Ravi for allegedly using derogatory comments on Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “There is audio and video evidence of him using derogatory language. Many MLCs heard him. It amounts to a criminal offence, isn't it?”

He also said that CT Ravi’s behavior is highly condemnable. “We are getting the matter investigated because it constitutes a criminal offence. Then why is CT Ravi asking for a judicial inquiry when he says he did not commit a mistake?” Siddaramaiah asked.

On Thursday, CT Ravi was arrested by Karnataka police based on the complaint of Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The former BJP general secretary allegedly used a derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during a heated exchange after the House was adjourned shortly after arguments over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

A case was registered against CT Ravi under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

When in police custody, CT Ravi said, “They're not registering my complaint, they're not even filing zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress Govt must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint.”

He also alleged that the Congress government was planning to assassinate him and said that he underwent custodial torture after the arrest.

