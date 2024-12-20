'Conspiracy to murder me', says arrested Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi | What's the case

While an explosive Parliament Winter Session kept the Bharatiya Janata Party and its rival Congress clashing, another row erupted between the two parties parallelly over the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi in Karnataka. BJP leader CT. Ravi, arrested over his controversial remarks towards Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, being produced in a court in Belagavi, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (PTI)

Karnataka BJP MLC CT Ravi was arrested on Thursday after an FIR was registered against him, for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council, police said on Thursday.

He was taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Based on the complaint filed by the Minister, a case was registered against the former BJP national general secretary under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer cited in a news agency PTI report said.

CT Ravi's arrest | Things to know

Allegations against CT Ravi: According to Congress's allegation, Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during an altercation between them, after the House was adjourned shortly earlier in the day, by Chairman Horatti, following an uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Purported derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by some members are said to have triggered a heated exchange between the two, reports said. However, it is not clear whether it was Ravi who commented on Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the incident happened after the Chairman adjourned the House, and that he was standing two rows behind Hebbalkar then.

Also Read: CT Ravi arrested over remark about minister

There was a war of words between Hebbalkar and Ravi, and as she made certain comments against him, he used derogatory word against her, he said. "I initially couldn't believe that an MLC could use such a word and waited for confirmation. He could be heard using that word and walking out. Later Hebbalkar herself came and told a few of us about it, with pain."

"We have complained to the Chairman and sought his expulsion. The Chairman has assured action after verifying audio and video," Yathindra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, said.

CT Ravi's video message: Sharing a video message, BJP leader CT Ravi saidpolice brought him to Khanapura police station around 8 pm and didn't tell him the case they brought him under. Citing injury on his head, CT Ravi said there was a conspiracy to “murder” him.

“They're not registering my complaint, they're not even filing zero FIR. If something happens to me, Congress Govt must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint,” he said.

"It's been 3 hours since I was brought to the police station, and I haven't been told why I have been brought to the police station. If something happens to me police, DK Shivakumar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and their team will be responsible. They're treating me like a criminal and it's creating doubt in me. I have worked as a minister and I'm a people representative. They're acting the way they acted at the time of emergency," Ravi said in the video released on Friday morning.

Karnataka Dy CM no govt interference: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday ruled out any government interference in the police action and arrest of CT Ravi. Calling Ravi "filthy mouth" for his language against Hebbalkar, the deputy CM claimed the former BJP national general secretary has even made derogatory comments against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

"Will they go and do a BJP meeting at Khanapur police station? (referring to BJP leaders meeting Ravi at station) ... police have shown too much courtesy towards him. Police conduct is also not correct. How did the police allow it (meeting)? We are not interfering in anything," PTI quoted Shivakumar as saying.

"Family members or one or two people can go and meet, but they were having a meeting inside (the police station)...then what is this allegation of attempting to kill him (Ravi)?" Shivakumar added.

Hebbalkar's allegation: Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who has accused CT Ravi of using a derogatory word against her in the Legislative Council, on Friday said she is in "great shock and sadness" following the incident.

The Minister said the derogatory word was used against her repeatedly and humiliated, as she tried to counter the BJP leader for making certain disrespectful comments against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"...I'm in great shock, sadness. Soon after the incident happened, my daughter-in-law called me and told me you are a warrior, we are all with you. My son who is in Bengaluru called me and tried to instill confidence in me, he is behind me. People of my constituency are behind me. Congress party is behind me," Hebbalkar said.

CM reacts: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Ravi used a filthier word to Laxmi Hebbalkar, a Minister in my cabinet, and it amounts to a criminal offence," he said.

CM also said, "Everyone is saying that he used the word ten times, I don't know, I was not there. Council members told me Ravi used a filthy word. Laxmi is pained, it is in a way sexual harassment against her." As Hebbalkar approached with a complaint, Horatti asked Council secretariat staff to check the video and audio.

However, according to official sources, the recording team informed him that they had stopped recording when the incident happened, as the House was adjourned.