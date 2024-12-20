Parliament session LIVE: Last day of stormy session, BJP moves privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
Parliament session LIVE: High-voltage drama was witnessed in the Parliament as the scuffle between ruling alliance and opposition's members on Thursday led to a blame-game over who pushed who, with two BJP MPs being injured and Mallikarjun Kharge claiming that he was physically pushed by MPs of the saffron party in the House....Read More
Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with the scuffle at the Parliament where the two BJP MPs were injured. The Congress on Friday, however, claimed that the FIR was nothing but "a diversionary tactic" in response to his stern opposition to Union home minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on BR Ambedkar.
Both NDA and opposition group's MPs on Thursday held demonstrations in the Parliament premises over the controversy surrounding Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. While opposition is demanding an apology and resignation from Shah, the ruling side's leaders are saying that it was the grand old party that insulted Ambedkar in the first place.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will reconvene today at 11 am.
Parliament winter session | Key points
- Tussle between the opposition and the ruling NDA group began after Union home minister Amit Shah delivered a fierce reply on the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
- Amid demonstrations in the Parliament, a scuffle broke out and resulted in two BJP MPs being severely injured.
- As this high-voltage drama took place, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was physically pushed by members of the BJP and sought an inquiry into the incident.
- Owing to these incidents, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla issued strict orders and banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the Parliament gates.
- Meanwhile, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi and accused him of "physical assault and incitement". Soon after this, an FIR was registered against the Lok Sabha LoP in connection with the scuffle at the Parliament that injured two BJP MPs.
- A case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) was registered against Gandhi.
- The Congress, however, has termed this case as nothing but "a diversionary tactic" in response to Gandhi's strong opposition to Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks. The party in fact said the case for defending Babasaheb's legacy was a "badge of honour".
Parliament session LIVE: Congress MP moves adjournment motion, seeks Shah's resignation
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar and demanded his apology along with resignation.
"The Minister's comments, made during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, were not only unacceptable but also reflected a deep-seated disdain for the principles of social justice and equality that Dr Ambedkar fought for throughout his life," Manickam Tagore said in the notice.
He demanded that Shah apologise unconditionally for his remarks and resign as the Union home minister.
Parliament session LIVE: ONOE bill panel to have 39 members
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation One Election' bill will have 39 members, a PTI report said.
The list of Lok Sabha MPs proposed by the government now includes one member each from the Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), besides two more members of the BJP and one more of the Samajwadi party.
The list of business for Friday also includes a motion from Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to refer the two constitutional amendment bills to a joint committee, including 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.
Parliament session LIVE: Amid Lok Sabha speaker's ban, will leaders hold protests?
It is a doubt whether leaders of the opposition and ruling alliance will hold demonstrations in the Parliament on Friday as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla imposed a strict ban on the same the day before.
Birla's decision came after a scuffle in the Parliament resulted in two BJP MPs being seriously injured.
Parliament session LIVE: BJP moves privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
Ahead of the resumption of the Parliament session, the Bharatiya Janata Party has moved a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi.
Parliament session LIVE: Congress slams FIR against Rahul Gandhi as ‘diversionary tactic’
The Congress on Friday slammed the FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi in connection with the scuffle in the Parliament that seriously injured two BJP MPs.
The grand old party said that the case was nothing but a ‘diversionary tactic’ in response to Gandhi's stern stance on Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Congress general secretary said that the case against Gandhi for defending Babsaheb's legacy was a ‘badge of honour’.
Parliament session LIVE: Day after high-voltage drama, Houses to convene at 11 am
A day after high-voltage chaos in the Parliament, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene on Friday, December 20, at 11 am.