Parliament session LIVE: Last day of stormy session, BJP moves privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in connection with the scuffle that broke out in the Parliament.

Parliament session LIVE: High-voltage drama was witnessed in the Parliament as the scuffle between ruling alliance and opposition's members on Thursday led to a blame-game over who pushed who, with two BJP MPs being injured and Mallikarjun Kharge claiming that he was physically pushed by MPs of the saffron party in the House....Read More

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with the scuffle at the Parliament where the two BJP MPs were injured. The Congress on Friday, however, claimed that the FIR was nothing but "a diversionary tactic" in response to his stern opposition to Union home minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on BR Ambedkar.

Both NDA and opposition group's MPs on Thursday held demonstrations in the Parliament premises over the controversy surrounding Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. While opposition is demanding an apology and resignation from Shah, the ruling side's leaders are saying that it was the grand old party that insulted Ambedkar in the first place.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will reconvene today at 11 am.

Parliament winter session | Key points