FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi over scuffle at Parliament

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle at Parliament where two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs were injured.



According to a PTI report, an FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station. LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress party MP Rahul Gandhi during a press conference, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Earlier in the day, the BJP filed a police complaint against Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises, and sought his indictment under sections of attempt to murder and other charges.



BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station and filed the complaint.



In another development, the Congress filed a complaint at Parliament Street Police Station alleging BJP leaders misbehaved with its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and demanded an FIR under the sections of "assault, grievous hurt and battery" against them, an officer told PTI.

Rahul accused of pushing 2 BJP MPs, injuring them

High drama unfolded outside the Parliament complex as both NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest. A scuffle broke out, resulting in injuries to two BJP MPs.



The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, currently undergoing treatment at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries.

Rejecting allegations by the BJP, Gandhi said,"We were going to the House, their MPs were standing at the gate to stop us. The Home Minister should resign and apologise. The government wants to divert attention. The main issue is that Modiji's friend Adani has a case against him in the US, he does not want a discussion on this."



“What happened in Parliament today is unimaginable,” Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said as he accused Gandhi of pushing the BJP members, terming his conduct as “indecent, impudent and goondagardi”.



(With PTI inputs)