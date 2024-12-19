Menu Explore
‘Mukesh Rajput’s BP still high, Pratap Sarangi a cardiac patient': Doctors on injured BJP MPs

ByHT News Desk
Dec 19, 2024 08:26 PM IST

RML Hospital MS said that both the MPs had sustained head injuries and there are blood pressure-related issues as well.

Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs who were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital following injuries sustained during an altercation outside Parliament, have been hit on the head, said doctors adding that they were monitoring their health closely.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the injured MPs at the hospital.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the injured MPs at the hospital.

Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent at RML Hospital, revealed that both the MPs had sustained head injuries and there are blood pressure-related issues as well.

"Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput had head injuries. Both have been given medication. Rajput ji's blood pressure is still high. We are doing our best possible. Sarangi ji is an elderly person, and when there is pushing and shoving, the BP could shoot up. This could lead to a heart arrest or stroke. Sarangi ji had been a cardiac patient. We are evaluating the situation," said RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla.

Rajnath Singh meets injured BJP MPs at hospital

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the MPs at the hospital, confirmed that both Sarangi and Rajput would remain in hospital for two days.

"Pratap Sarangi has two stitches on his head, and Mukesh Rajput also has a head injury. Both are stable, but doctors have advised that they remain under observation for the next couple of days," Singh said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi after Pratap Sarangi's allegations: 'BJP MPs pushed, threatened me'

Union Minister BL Verma also visited Sarangi in the ICU and remarked that he could not speak to him much due to his condition.

"Sarangi ji is in the ICU and under treatment. I am deeply concerned about the incident, and I believe the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has disrespected the temple of democracy," Verma stated.

READ | 'Attempt to murder': BJP files police case against Rahul Gandhi after 2 MPs injured

A scuffle broke out in the parliament premises after both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest. The heated exchange resulted in injury to two MPs.

The political clash further intensified as the BJP and Congress filed cross-complaints over the scuffle in the Parliament premises.

