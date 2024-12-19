'Attempt to murder': BJP files police case against Rahul Gandhi after 2 MPs injured

BJP MP Anurag Thakur filed a police complaint against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi after two party leaders were injured during a protest in the Parliament premises on Thursday. Thakur claimed that they have filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for assault, incitement and attempt to murder. Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, file a complaint at the Parliament Street Police station.(PTI)

Speaking to the reporters in New Delhi, the BJP leader said, "We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully. We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt," he said.

The complaint follows a massive confrontation between BJP and Congress MPs trying to prevent the other side from entering the Parliament. Two BJP MPs - Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput - were injured during the scuffle and are currently being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Two MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput are hospitalised at RML. The two are currently in ICU at the hospital, and the doctor's team is providing treatment to stabilise them. Investigations like CT scan and others are undergoing," he said.

On Pratap Sarangi's injuries, Shukla said that the 69-year-old was experiencing heavy bleeding.

"Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress," he said.

On Mukesh Rajput, he said that the MP had fallen unconscious earlier. "Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up," he added.

High-voltage drama in Parliament

On Thursday morning, Parliament saw simultaneous protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside its premises. BJP MPs were protesting against the Congress party, accusing it of "insulting" BR Ambedkar.

MPs from the INDIA Bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament grounds, demanding the resignation of Amit Shah over his remarks.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had adjournments earlier on Wednesday, following protests from Congress and other opposition members in response to Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar during his speech attacking Congress in the Rajya Sabha.

The issue snowballed into a major political controversy with the Congress seeking the resignation of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attacking the opposition party.