Ambedkar row: High drama in Parliament as Oppn climbs Makar Dwar, Rahul's alleged push sends BJP MP to ICU

The escalating political slugfest over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar placed the Opposition atop the 'Makar Dwar' of Parliament in protest and also left two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP injured due to what allegedly was result of a push by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. L: Opposition MPs protesting on Makar Dwar of Parliament | R: BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured allegedly after a push by Rahul Gandhi (PTI images)

Mukesh Rajput, one of the BJP MPs injured, is said to be in serious condition and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unite (ICU) of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) Hospital, according to news agency ANI.

Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar he made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday have stirred a massive row, with the Congress-led Opposition seizing on the comments to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and also demanding the Home Minister's resignation.

Amping up their attack on Amit Shah and the BJP-led central government, MPs of opposition camp 'INDIA' climbed the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Thursday with placards demanding an apology and resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his MP sister Priyanka Gandhi were part of the opposition leaders who protested on Makar Dwar.

Parallely to opposition's protest in Parliament, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was left injured after Rahul Gandhi pushed a parliamentarian who, taking him along, fell down.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," said Pratap Chandra Singh, who was being moved on a wheelchair with a handkerchief placed on his forehead, seemingly over a wound.

Responding to the allegations, Rahul Gandhi said BJP MPs were trying to stop him and were threatening him.

"I was just trying to go inside the Parliament and BJP MPs were trying to stop me, threatening me. This is what has happened... This is the entrance of Parliament House and we have a right to go inside."

Congress later also shared a video of MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge when they were allegedly being stopped by ruling party MPs while entering Parliament on Thursday.

What did Amit Shah say about BR Ambedkar

It all started from Amit Shah's remarks on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha that Congress leaders would have got a place in heaven had they chanted the name of God rather than following the “fashion of repeating Ambedkar’s name”.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.

Amit Shah had also said the BJP is happy that the Congress is taking Ambedkar's name but the party should also speak about its real sentiments towards him.