Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Govt to move motion over JPC on ONOE today; Row over Shah's Ambedkar remark still on

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Session is entering its penultimate day on Thursday with the government set to formally move motion for the JPC on the ‘One Nation, One Election' plan. The proceedings are amid the row over HM Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar, with Congress adamant on apology.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The session is set to end on Friday and some big business remains. The government is likely to move a formal motion for constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bills laying down the mechanism for simultaneous polls in the country. Big names from both the treasury benches and the opposition will join the panel which is expected to give its report in the last week of the next year's budget session. All this while, the row over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar is expected to continue with the Congress launching a countrywide agitation....Read More

Key points JPC on ‘One Nation, One Election’ bills to be formally constituted today with the government set to introduce motion in that regard.

Bigwigs like BJPs Anurag Thakur and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi will be a part of the committee. Ten members of Rajya Sabha will also join the deliberations.

The committee is expected to give its report in the final week of the 2025 Budget Session.

Row over HM Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar continues as more reactions pour in. Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson and VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar has said that Shah’s remarks show the ‘same old mentality' of the BJP.

Congress is launching a nationwide protest against Shah, demanding his resignation and apology. Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the Home Minister by midnight ‘if he respected Dr. Ambedkar. The final two days of the session are expected to be dominated by two issues, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan and the Amit Shah Ambedkar remarks row.