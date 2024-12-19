Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Govt to move motion over JPC on ONOE today; Row over Shah's Ambedkar remark still on
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The session is set to end on Friday and some big business remains. The government is likely to move a formal motion for constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bills laying down the mechanism for simultaneous polls in the country. Big names from both the treasury benches and the opposition will join the panel which is expected to give its report in the last week of the next year's budget session. All this while, the row over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar is expected to continue with the Congress launching a countrywide agitation....Read More
Key points
- JPC on ‘One Nation, One Election’ bills to be formally constituted today with the government set to introduce motion in that regard.
- Bigwigs like BJPs Anurag Thakur and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi will be a part of the committee. Ten members of Rajya Sabha will also join the deliberations.
- The committee is expected to give its report in the final week of the 2025 Budget Session.
- Row over HM Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar continues as more reactions pour in. Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson and VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar has said that Shah’s remarks show the ‘same old mentality' of the BJP.
- Congress is launching a nationwide protest against Shah, demanding his resignation and apology. Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the Home Minister by midnight ‘if he respected Dr. Ambedkar.
The final two days of the session are expected to be dominated by two issues, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan and the Amit Shah Ambedkar remarks row.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Congress's countrywide protest today seeking Amit Shah's resignation over BR Ambedkar row
The Congress has planned a countrywide protest on Thursday seeking Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation amid a row related to his remarks on BR Ambedkar, which he made on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha. More details here.
Parliament winter session live: Home Minister Amit Shah launches a counterattack on remarks row, accuses Congress of being ‘anti-BR Ambedkar’
HM Amit Shah held a press conference and accused Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar and anti-Constitution".
Shah responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, saying it won't make a difference to the Congress party's fate. Shah claimed that the Congress party will remain in the opposition for the next 15 years, regardless of his resignation. More details here
Parliament Winter session live: Congress moves adjournment notice over Amit Shah's alleged insult to BR Ambedkar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Constitution Day speech in the Rajya Sabha, and called for both an apology and resignation from him, PTI reported.
Parliament winter session live: Govt to move motion over JPC on One Nation One Election bills today
The Union government will formally move a motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on two bills that aim to usher in simultaneous national and state elections, and propose the names of 21 lawmakers of the Lower House as members. More details here.