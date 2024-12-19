‘Conspiracy to save Amit Shah’: Priyanka Gandhi on BJP's 'push' charge against Rahul

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday rejected allegations against Lok Sabha leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has been accused of pushing two Bharatiya Janata Party outside Parliament.



"Rahul ji carrying a photo of Dr BR Ambedkar and saying "Jai Bhim" slogan was peacefully entering the Parliament. You can see who stopped him from going inside. We have been protesting for so many days now and always give way to people. Today, when they ( BJP MPs) protested there was jostling and this ‘goonda-gardi’," ANI quoted Vadra.



LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a protest by INDIA bloc members in Parliament premises.(PTI)

“Now, only to save Amit Shah ji, they have started this conspiracy that Bhaiya ( Rahul Gandhi) pushed someone. Before my eyes, Kharge ji was pushed and he fell to the ground. After that a CPM MP was pushed and he fell on Kharge ji...All this is a conspiracy...Their (BJP) real sentiment was seen today ...I challenge the BJP MPs to chant ‘Jai Bhim’,” the Wayanad MP added.

2 BJP MPs injured, currently in ICU

The political showdown over Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar escalated after the ruling party accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, and injuring them.



Sarangi, a BJP member from Balasore in Odisha, suffered injuries on the left temple of his forehead. BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused Gandhi of pushing the senior leader.

"Are you not ashamed Rahul, you are resorting to rowdy behaviour ('gundagardi'). You pushed an old man," a furious Dubey charged Gandhi.

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured during the protests and he has also been admitted to the RML hospital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)



