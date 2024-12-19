'Gundagardi karte ho': BJP's Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi on camera

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on camera for allegedly pushing Pratap Sarangi during a protest inside the Parliament premises. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The video shows Dubey sitting with Sarangi, who sustained an injury to his forehead. When Rahul Gandhi came to visit the injured BJP MP, Nishikant Dubey accused him of indulging in hooliganism.

"You don't have any shame... What Rahul, what? You indulge in gundagardi (Hooliganism)... You threw down an elderly person...gundagardi karte ho," he said on camera.

The video shows Rahul Gandhi telling BJP MPs that Sarangi had pushed him.

The Congress MP later told the media that BJP MPs weren't allowing him to enter the Parliament.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji," Rahul Gandhi said.

The BJP denied his allegation.

"There was enough space for Rahul Gandhi, but he pushed Sambit Patra as well. It was uncalled for because there was enough space for him... Everyone will know what happened once the CCTV footage is checked," BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said.

Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and enquired about their health after they sustained injuries in the Parliament complex.

