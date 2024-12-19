Govt, Oppn MPs protest in Parliament; BJP demands apology from Rahul for pushing MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded an apology from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly pushing two of their lawmakers, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, causing them injuries. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi was injured after altercation between India Bloc and NDA MPs. (PTI photo)

The incident took place when MPs from both sides were protesting in Parliament precinct over the alleged insult to BR Ambedkar.

The opposition has been demanding an apology and resignation of home minister Amit Shah for his statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the government claims the Congress has a history of having shown disrespect to Ambedkar and the Constitution he drafted.

After Sarangi and Rajput were shifted to Delhi’s RML Hospital, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiu said appropriate action will be taken against the LoP.

“In Parliament, protests have been happening, and Congress and its allies have been doing it every day. Today the NDA did too, because the Congress has been lying in and outside Parliament about HM’s statement,” he said.

Slamming Gandhi for his behaviour, he said, “Which law has empowered Rahul Gandhi to push and shove MPs. He is a LOP, can he push others. We have been showing decorum, we do not resort to any physical action, in democracy you can express yourself, but have you (Gandhi) learnt Karate Kung Fu to beat other MPs.”

He said both the BJP MPs are seriously injured. “We will see what action needs to be taken,” he said.

Rijiju went on to say, “Gandhi should understand this is not a wrestling ring. Makar Dwar is the main entry gate, all opposition MPs kept standing there, showing placards. When NDA MPs protested the Congress’s insult to Ambedkar, two MPs received grievous injuries”.

“If other MPs also resort to physical violence... what will happen. We believe in non-violence and democracy, his attack against MPs is condemnable. The way he has behaved shows he does not believe in democracy, Rijiju said.

A response from the Congress is awaited and the copy will be updated accordingly.