'Who'll trust them': Priyanka on BJP sharing edited photo of Congress protest amid BR Ambedkar row

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lashed out at the BJP over Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying that they do not have basic respect for the person who is regarded as the Constitution maker. LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take part in a protest of opposition MPs demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B.R. Ambedkar, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi pointed out the photo shared by the BJP on X of Opposition MPs' protest.

"The manner in which he (HM Amit Shah) has insulted Babasaheb and after that this morning they tampered with Babasaheb's photo on Twitter. This is a mind-set that vandalises the statue of Babasaheb. Who will trust them? They say that they do not want to end reservation, that they do not want to change the Constitution. They do not have the basic respect, he (Babasaheb Ambedkar) is the Constitution maker. You are saying this about him," Priyanka Gandhi told news agency ANI.

The Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sanjay Singh among others had earlier held a protest by carrying Dr BR Ambedkar's photo in their hands against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Parliament.

The BJP shared an edited photo of the Opposition MPs’ protest against Shah, replacing BR Ambedkar's photos with that of Hungarian-American businessman George Soros.

KC Venugopal attacks BJP over edited photo

Congress MP KC Venugopal reacted to the photo shared by the BJP on its official handle on X which shows INDIA Bloc MPs holding the photo of George Soros during their protest in the Parliament.

Venugopal shared the edited photo with the original one in a post on X and attacked the BJP.

“Is standing up for Dr. Ambedkar against the insult to him a matter of joke for the BJP?”

"The BJP is brazen in its insult and ridicule of Dr Ambedkar. Instead of submitting ensuring the Home Minister is removed from his post for the immense hurt caused to the crores of Babasaheb's followers by Amit Shah's statements, they are doubling down on the ridicule. Is standing up for Dr. Ambedkar against the insult to him a matter of joke for the BJP? They are bringing in their rotten falsehoods even on a sensitive matter like Dr Ambedkar's legacy, because they do not respect him and want to diminish his stature for their narrow political goals," he said.

The BR Ambedkar issue has snowballed into major political controversy with the Congress seeking resignation of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attacking the opposition party.

Amit Shah held a press conference and accused Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar and anti-Constitution".