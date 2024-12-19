Rahul Gandhi after Pratap Sarangi's allegations: 'BJP MPs pushed, threatened me'

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reacted to the BJP's allegation that he pushed and injured an MP outside the Parliament, claiming the ruling party's MPs stopped him from entering the house. The Raebareli MP claimed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed outside the parliament's gate during the commotion triggered by competing protests of the opposition and the ruling party.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji," Rahul Gandhi said.

What happened outside the Makar Dwar of the Parliament?

Competing protest marches by the opposition and NDA MPs led to shoving and jostling inside the Parliament's premises. BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, who got injured in the melee, alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed him. He was taken to hospital with an injury to his forehead.

The opposition and the ruling parties' MPs have accused each other of insulting Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. The Congress has demanded union home minister Amit Shah's resignation over a remark he made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Pralhad Joshi refuted Rahul Gandhi's allegation, saying there was enough space for him. He said the Congress MP pushed BJP's Sambit Patra as well.

"There was enough space for Rahul Gandhi, but he pushed Sambit Patra as well. It was uncalled for because there was enough space for him... Everyone will know what happened once the CCTV footage is checked," he said.

BJP leader Kiren Rijiju condemned Gandhi's alleged action.

"Which law has given Rahul Gandhi this strength to come and push another MP?… BJP MPs never do physical action. Did you (Rahul Gandhi) learn Karate for this? You are LoP. Parliament isn’t the place to show your physical strength," he said.

