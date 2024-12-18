Amit Shah's 'next 15 years' prediction for Mallikarjun Kharge: 'My resignation won't change...'

BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for his resignation as the union home minister, saying it won't make a difference to the Congress's poll prospects. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (ANI)

"Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years. My resignation will not change that," he said.

Kharge demanded Amit Shah's resignation over the latter's remark on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

What did Amit Shah say on Tuesday?

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said the Congress had made it a fashion to take Ambedkar's name repeatedly. "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives," he said, triggering a massive row.

The Congress chief asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Amit Shah by midnight if he respects BR Ambedkar.

"We demand that Amit Shah should apologize, and if PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, then he should be sacked by midnight... He has no right to remain in the cabinet, he should be sacked only then people will remain silent, otherwise, people will protest. People are ready to sacrifice their lives for Dr BR Ambedkar," he said.

Amit Shah attacks Congress

Addressing a press conference later, Amit Shah accused the Congress of distorting his remark.

Amit Shah claimed that the Congress was against Ambedkar and his ideals.

"Since yesterday, Congress has been presenting the facts in a distorted way, and I condemn it... Congress is anti-BR Ambedkar, it is against reservation and the Constitution. Congress also insulted Veer Savarkar. By imposing the Emergency, they violated all Constitutional values," Amit Shah said.

Shah also pointed out that the party's governments didn't give Bharat Ratna to the legal luminary for several decades. He said a BJP-supported government conferred the award on him in 1990.

"When the discussion was going on in the parliament, it was proved how the Congress opposed Baba Saheb Ambedkar. How the Congress tried to make fun of Baba Saheb even after his death... As far as giving Bharat Ratna is concerned, Congress leaders have given Bharat Ratna to themselves many times. Nehru gave the Bharat Ratna to himself in 1955, and Indira Gandhi gave the Bharat Ratna to herself in 1971. Baba Saheb got the Bharat Ratna in 1990 when the Congress party was not in power and there was a government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party… Nehru's hatred towards Ambedkar is well known," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI