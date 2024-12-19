‘Hoped Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi would apologise for their misconduct in Parliament’: BJP on Cong presser

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi, after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha addressed a presser to clarify accusations of pushing two ruling party MPs.



“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi held a press conference today. We were hopeful that they will apologise for their misconduct in the Parliament today, but they did not,” PTI quoted Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying in a press conference. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks during a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Thursday. (BJP/X)

“Every party has the right to voice their issues but today, when BJP leaders were protesting at the Makar Dwar, Rahul Gandhi intentionally went there even after being requested by security officials to use the other gate and started pushing and shoving,” he added.



“Rahul Gandhi behaved like a goon. He started pushing there. Our elderly MP Pratap Sarangi fell and he was seriously injured on the head. He was admitted to the ICU and he is still under treatment... He was unconscious. His MRI scan is being done. Will physical power be used in the Parliament instead of logic?” Chouhan was quoted by ANI as saying.



Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries, Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said.



Chouhan also raised the issue of Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak, who accused Gandhi of threatening and pushing her.



“Will physical power be used in the Parliament instead of logic? On whatever our Adivasi MP Phangnon Konyak, we are full of pain at what she mentioned. She has complained to the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha. She was treated inappropriately... The Speaker said that she approached him while crying,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.



“I say this with a very heart, for which I have already sought your protection, today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me and I feel really disheartened. LoP Rahul Gandhi came really close proximity of me, and I really felt uncomfortable, and he shouted at me which I feel is really unbecoming of the leader of Opposition. It is not that I cannot defend myself but still then it is really unbecoming,” Konyak had said.

What Rahul Gandhi said at presser?

Addressing a presser earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP MPs did not allow the opposition members to enter the Parliament complex.

“The Union Home Minister has shown his mindset in front of everyone. We have demanded an apology from him and his resignation, but he (Amit Shah) has refused to do so. We (opposition MPs) were going to the Parliament from the Ambedkar statue. BJP MPs, however, were standing in front of us at the stairs of the Parliament complex and didn't allow to enter the House. In reality, they have insulted Dr BR Ambedkar and the Union Home Minister must resign,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)