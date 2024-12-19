BJP's woman MP calls out Rahul for 'pushing, threatening' her in Parliament showdown

A woman MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party has accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of pushing and threatening her during a heated exchange inside the Parliament premises.

In a formal letter addressed to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Phangnon Konyak expressed her deep distress over the incident, which she claims “severely hurt her dignity and self-esteem”.

According to Konyak, the confrontation happened when Rahul Gandhi approached her nearby.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi came close. I did not like it, and he started shouting. Whatever happened today is very sad. This should not happen. We did not like the way they threatened. I have also complained to the Chairman," she said.

She also requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and submitted a notice in that regard, ANI reported.

The incident took place during the parallel protests of the INDIA bloc and the NDA regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

During the protests, a scuffle broke out and two BJP MPs were injured.

Kiren Rijiju on Parliament's scuffle

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi and the whole party should seek an apology from the Parliament for allegedly injuring other MPs and making another RS member “uncomfortable”.

"The way opposition MP (Rahul Gandhi) physically charged a lady member and also injured two other members of the Lok Sabha, that they had to be admitted to the hospital as they were bleeding. I cannot even believe the Congress party's behaviour, it is shameful," Rijiju said in parliament.

He further said that the house should never stoop down to such a level that hands are raised on other MPs, and sought an apology from the whole party.

"We have the numbers and we are not scared but we do not want to disrespect and bring down the level of the House by pushing anyone around. I am asking with my hands folded, that the whole Congress party should seek an apology from the Parliament, ask for an apology from the country too," he said.

Reiterating that the Parliament should not be like a "wrestling ground," he said that despite having numbers, they do not raise hands on other MPs.

(With ANI inputs)