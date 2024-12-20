CT Ravi arrested over remark about minister

Bengaluru: BJP MLC CT Ravi was arrested after allegedly making derogatory remarks toward Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar during a heated session at Suvarna Soudha. The incident led to Minister Hebbalkar exiting the Legislative Council in tears and lodged a formal complaint with the Speaker. BJP activists during a protest against Congress-led state government over the arrest of Karnataka MLC CT Ravi over his alleged remarks on minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. (PTI)

Shortly after the Council was adjourned, Hebbalkar filed a police complaint at the Bagewadi police station, accusing Ravi of using inappropriate language. A case has been registered against Ravi under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

Ravi’s arrest triggered protests from BJP leaders at Suvarna Soudha, who criticised the Congress government for allegedly failing to protect their members.

Although the FIR was registered at the Bagewadi police station, Ravi was taken to the Khanapur police station instead. “Since Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s constituency falls within the jurisdiction of the Bagewadi police station, her supporters might turn up in large numbers. As a precautionary measure, Ravi has been taken to the Khanapur police station,” a senior police officer told media on the condition of anonymity.

The events unfolded during a contentious Assembly session where BJP and Congress members were already at odds over comments made by Union Minister Amit Shah. Amid the commotion, CT Ravi allegedly directed offensive language at Minister Hebbalkar.

Expressing her feelings on the incident, Hebbalkar said, “I am deeply hurt. I will talk to you tomorrow (Friday).”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the incident, stating, “C.T. Ravi had used very filthy words for Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar. She is my Cabinet colleague, and it amounts to a criminal offence. I don’t know whether she has complained to the Chairman also.”

Meanwhile, CT Ravi denied the allegations and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of spreading false information without verification. “Chief Minister, who calls himself a legal expert without conducting any verification, spreading false news and engaging in political slander in this manner does not bring respect to you or your position. There are audio and video recordings of every event in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Does it make you feel good to make false allegations about me without seeing any of it,” Ravi posted on his social media accounts prior to this arrest.