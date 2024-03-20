‘I’m a strong CM, not a weak PM like you’: Siddaramaiah to Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called Narendra Modi a weak Prime Minister who could not restrain the rebel leaders in the BJP. Siddaramaiah attacked Modi for his remarks against him on Monday during a public meeting in Shivamogga. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi.

The Prime Minister had alleged, “There is competition in Karnataka to become partner in this loot. There are ‘CM-in-waiting’, ‘future CM aspirant’, ‘super CM’ and ‘shadow CM’. Amid many CMs, there is a collection minister in Delhi.”

In response, Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform X, “What are you other than 'Weak PM' who can't take action against rebel leader Eshwarappa? Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you said there are super CMs and shadow CMs in the Congress party! We have no super, no shadow, there is only one CM that is 'Strong CM', I am not a 'Weak PM' like you."

Furthermore, he said: “You describe yourself as some having 56-inch chest. Your fans hail you as Vishwaguru. But you are showing yourself as a 'Weak PM' again and again." The chief minister said former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had once rebelled against his leadership and abused him. “By falling at the feet of such people and bringing them back to the party and taking out a rally, didn't you show yourself as a ‘Weak PM’?” Siddaramaiah asked.

“Half a dozen leaders have rebelled against your leadership in Karnataka. Unable to get tickets, the BJP leaders are fighting on the streets, throwing mud at each other. They have not listened to any of your pleas. Some of them are also contacting us. Such a dance of indiscipline in the ‘disciplined party’! Isn't it because you are a 'Weak PM'?” the chief minister further asked.

He said when Modi was holding a public meeting in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa did not attend it even though he was at his house just a stone’s throw away from the venue. “Eshwarappa was constantly speaking against the BJP leadership. What are you other than ‘Week PM’ who can't take action against them?” Siddaramaiah asked.

Claiming that the Congress is a party with internal democracy, Siddaramaiah said there are many people who deserve the post of chief minister. On the other hand there is not a single leader in BJP, which claims to be the largest political party in the world, who is eligible to become PM, he added. “Aren’t there any such leaders in BJP or are you not allowing others to grow, out of fear of losing your position?” he wondered aloud.