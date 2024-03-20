Union Minister retracts ‘Tamilians' claim on Bengaluru blast case suspect, says ‘remarks directed at…’

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, after massive backlash, retracted her previous statement claiming that the suspect in the Bengaluru cafe blast was from Tamil Nadu. Karandlaje issued an apology to the public of Tamil Nadu after they “brought pain to some.” Union minister Shobha Karandlaje (HT Archives)

Taking to X hours after her post about the Rameshwaram cafe blast, the Union Minister said, “To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize.”

“My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamilnadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” she tweeted.

This comes after Karandlaje on Tuesday demanded that Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara resign from his post, accusing the Congress government in the state for having a bias against the Hindu community.

The BJP MP had said earlier, “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students.”

It must be noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is leading the investigation in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, has not yet released the identity of the suspect. The state government said earlier this month the NIA is close to locating the suspect and is closing in on his identity.

MK Stalin's backlash against Shobha Karandlaje's remarks

After Karandlaje's ‘Tamil Nadu’ statement on the Bengaluru blast suspect, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin strongly condemned the claim, calling it a “reckless statement.”

Calling for legal action against the union minister, Stalin said, “Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP.” He said that action should be taken against Karandlaje for “causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity.”

The Tamil Nadu CM posted on X, “From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately.”