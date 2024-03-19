Lokpal orders CBI to file FIR against Mahua Moitra in cash for queries charges

The Lokpal, country’s anti-corruption watchdog, on Tuesday ordered a formal Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query charges saying there is “sufficient prima facie evidence (against the former member of parliament) on record that deserves deeper scrutiny.” Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

It has directed the federal probe agency to complete investigations in “all aspects of the allegations” against Moitra within six months and also file periodical reports every month.



“What may be unethical can also constitute an offence under law, which is what the present proceedings are all about. There is sufficient prima facie evidence on record that deserves deeper scrutiny,” said Lokpal in its order on Tuesday, seen by HT.

“After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations levelled against Moitra, most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her. Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth. This is vital in view of the position and status held by the RPS (respondent public servant) at the relevant point of time,” it said.

HT exclusively reported last week that Lokpal will soon decide on a probe against Mahua Moitra and that her defence team had presented arguments in Lokpal.

Moitra’s legal team refused to comment on Lokpal order.

Rejecting Moitra arguments during a hearing at Lokpal last week that allegations regarding bribery and quid pro quo have not been substantiated against her, the bench of Justice Abhilasha Kumari, Archana Ramasundaram and Mahender Singh further said,“Whatever be the position held, a public servant is bound to exercise probity in the discharge of his/her duties as a public servant. The responsibility and burden are heavier on the shoulders of a public representative.”

“Corruption is a malaise that is adversely affecting the legislative, administrative, social and economic functioning of this democratic country. It is a duty cast upon us and, indeed, the mandate of the Act, that all attempts be made to root out corruption and corrupt practises that bring under their fold aspects such as undue advantage, illegal gain or benefit and quid pro quo in the discharge of public duties,” it added.

The federal agency has been investigating allegations against Moitra, 49, as part of a preliminary enquiry (PE) since November last year based on a Lokpal reference. In a PE, CBI is empowered to examine documents and summon a person for questioning but cannot carry out searches or make arrests.

It is alleged that former TMC parliamentarian from Krishnanagar in West Bengal accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament. She was expelled from the lower house on December 8 based on a recommendation by the ethics committee.

Moitra’s troubles started in October 2023, when Bharatiya Janata Party (CBI) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the basis of a complaint by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that Moitra accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament.

The same month, he approached Lokpal over the “cash-for-query” charge against Moitra.

Moitra is accused of giving direct access of her official MP ID to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to post questions on the Lok Sabha portal on her behalf and receiving expensive gifts from the businessman who also allegedly underwrote her bungalow renovations and paid for her foreign trips. While Hiranandani has corroborated the charges, Moitra has denied the allegations that she received gifts, and has asked other parliamentarians if they never shared their passwords.

Lok Sabha ethics committee adopted a report recommending Moitra’s expulsion for “sharing” her login credentials and password with an unauthorised person, its impact on national security and finding that it amounted to unethical conduct and contempt of the House.

Once CBI files a case in the matter, the Enforcement Directorate is also likely to register a money laundering case against Moitra, according to an official in ED.