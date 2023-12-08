Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegation

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Saba on Friday after a debate on the cash-for-question allegations. As Mahua Moitra was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha during the debate despite the Trinamool's request to make her the speaker on behalf of the party during the debate. After the voting which was in favour of Mahua Moitra's expulsion, the Trinamool leader read out her statement outside the Lok Sabha which she prepared. Reiterating that it was the conduct of a kangaroo court, Mahua Moitra said there was no evidence of cash. Darshan Hiranandani was not heard by the ethics committee either, Mahua Moitra said. “There was no evidence of any cash, any gifts anywhere. The recommendation of expulsion was solely based on the complaint that I shared my login. But there is no rule whatsoever in this regard,” Mahua Moitra said. New Delhi, Dec 08 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra speaks to the media at Parliament House during the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh)

"...This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP..." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

The ethics committee report which recommended the expulsion of Mahua Moitra was tabled on Friday and within hours the West Bengal MP was expelled. Both the Congress and the Trinamool sought more time to go through the report.

What was the cash-for-question allegation against Mahua Moitra?

Mahua Moitra was alleged to have taken cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for Parliament login using which Hiranandani posted questions against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group. The complaint was first brought by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey forwarded Jai Anant's complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker. The issue was transferred to the ethics committee which after questioning Nishikant Dubey, Jai Anant Dehadrai and Mahua Moitra recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion. The ethics committee report was taken up by the Lok Sabha on Friday and Mahua Moitra got expelled.

Oppositions rally behind Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra's expulsion became a rallying point for the opposition as Sonia Gandhi stood behind her when she read out her statement after Mahua Moitra was expelled. During the debate, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not humanely possible to read the lengthy report in only two hours.