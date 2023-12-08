Mahua Moitra's ‘will fight you in gutter, on street’ dare to BJP after expulsion

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled today from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query scandal, dared the Bharatiya Janata Party that she would fight it over the next “30 years, inside and outside Parliament, inside gutter, on streets". She also accused the BJP of hating Muslims and women. Mahua Moitra was expelled today over cash-for-query scandal.(PTI)

"National security with a login portal? Mr Adani is buying all our ports, all our airports... His shareholders are foreign investors and the ministry of home affairs is giving them clearance to buy all our infrastructure," she said, after she was ousted from the Parliament.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mahua Moitra also invoked Ramesh Biduri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali asking why no action was taken against the BJP leader.

"Ramesh Biduri stands up in Parliament and makes objectionable remarks against Danish Ali, one of the few Muslim MPs.... the BJP has sent 303 MPs but hasn't sent one Muslim MP to Parliament. No action has been taken against Biduri for abusing Ali…You hate minorities, you hate women, you hate nari shakti," she said.

"I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years, inside parliament, outside parliament, in the gutter, on the street," she added.

Also read: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegation

Mahua Moitra was flanked by Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

The Lok Sabha's ethics committee had recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion after it found her guilty of sharing her parliamentary logins with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Earlier today, the Congress demanded at least four days to study the lengthy report.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the report was a "deeply inadequate document".

"This report is a deeply inadequate document, it fails to meet the basic standards of any report that can come up with such a dramatic recommendation of expulsion. It has apparently been adopted in 2.5 minutes without having any serious discussion," Tharoor said.

Also read: Mahua Moitra ‘expulsion’ report: Opposition seeks 4 days; Shashi Tharoor calls it ‘inadequate’

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary also backed Moitra.

"As Adhir Ranjan said, heavens would not have fallen had we given 3-4 days to take cognisance of this report and then keep our opinions before the House because it is going to make a decision on a very sensitive matter...Can the procedure of the Ethics Committee override the fundamental principle of natural justice which is the organising principle of every justice system in the world? From what we read in the newspaper, the one who has been made an accused - she was not able to complete her deposition. What kind of procedure is this?," he said.

The Congress demanded that Moitra be given a chance to explain her position in the Parliament. Speaker Om Birla, however, denied, saying she had already deposed before the panel in November.