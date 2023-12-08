Mahua Moitra expelled: How BJP's Nishikant Dubey exposed TMC leader

Mahua Moitra Expelled News: Nishikant Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party in October made sensational allegations against his Trinamool Congress counterpart in the Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra of taking a bribe for asking questions in Parliament and has sought an investigation into them. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and TMC leader Mahua Moitra

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his minister of state (MoS) Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Dubey demanded the setting up of a probe committee to determine if the charges levelled against her were true.

Dubey made the allegations based on a letter by Jai Anant Dehadrai, a Supreme Court lawyer, that he received, in which “irrefutable evidence of bribes” exchanged between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of the real-estate conglomerate Hiranandani Group, was mentioned. The BJP MP claimed that the allegations are reminiscent of the December 2005 'Cash for Query Scandal'.

The TMC MP, however, has dismissed the charges as a “jilted ex's lies”, a reference to Dehadrai. She also took a jibe at Dubey after the BJP MP wrote a fresh letter to the IT ministry, asking Ashwini Vaishnaw to release the location and login details of all MPs.

How Nishikant Dubey exposed Mahua Moitra: