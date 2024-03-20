‘JDS committing suicide by fielding Dr CN Manjunath on BJP ticket’: DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the JD(S) was committing suicide by fielding former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath on a BJP ticket. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The BJP gave a ticket to the renowned cardiologist and the retired director of state-owned Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. He will fight the election against Shivakumar’s brother and three-time MP D K Suresh.

Referring to Kumaraswamy’s statement that the JD(S) did not need an alliance with the BJP to contest in two seats, Shivakumar said, “I expected this. The JDS is embarrassed by the alliance with the BJP.”

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar added, "The BJP has been doing this to its partners in other states too. It is their internal matter, let them decide."

He said the JD(S) is committing suicide by fielding Dr Manjunath on a BJP ticket.

Asked about plans to induct BJP MP and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda into Congress, he said, “It is natural for politicians to contest elections for another party when they are denied a ticket. We will take in anyone who joins the party, accepting Congress party ideology.”

Asked specifically if Sadananda Gowda would be given a Congress ticket he said, “I can’t comment on that.”