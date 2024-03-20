No trust deficit within parties: HDK over alliance with BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) are working together in all the 28 Lok Sabha segments and there is “no trust deficit” between the parties, said former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday. Addressing concerns regarding the relationship between the JD (S) and the BJP, Kumaraswamy clarified that despite previous indications of dissatisfaction over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, “there is no underlying trust deficit between the two parties.” Both the parties are working together in all the 28 Lok Sabha segments, the JD(S) leader said. (ANI)

In response to reports of discord over the allocation of seats, Kumaraswamy expressed optimism that issues, particularly concerning Kolar, “would be resolved satisfactorily.” His reassurances follow statements from the JD(S) state president, who had voiced discontent over seat allocation, advocating for three to four seats for their party amid rumors that the BJP might only concede two.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The JD(S) leader said his party leaders have asked him to communicate to the BJP leadership about the need to treat the JD(S) “respectfully” and make them understand its strength in at least 18 Lok Sabha segments.

“Yesterday (Monday), after the JD(S) core committee members and leaders meeting, I shared information regarding discussions held in our party regarding the communication gap between both parties on working together with trust in all the 28 Lok Sabha segments,” Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, the JD(S) state president said, “With regards to seat sharing, as I said... from the beginning, we have asked for three seats. From the BJP side, whether it is its high command or friends in the state, till this moment they have not given any clarity regarding the specified number of seats for us to contest.”

Regarding recent interactions with Union home Minister Amit Shah, Kumaraswamy affirmed that “JD(S) requests had been treated respectfully,” dispelling notions of distrust between the parties. He clarified that his previous remarks about seat allocation were a response to media reports and not indicative of a lack of trust.

“My statement yesterday (Monday) that we have asked for three seats, and that I have to put efforts for just two seats -- was reacting to media reports. I did not say it because of the trust deficit between us. I drew your (media) attention in the backdrop of what was discussed in our core committee meeting,” he further added.

JD(S), which joined the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) last September, maintains an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming elections. The party anticipates contesting in Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar, with Dr CN Manjunath, a noted cardiac surgeon and son-in-law of former prime minister Deve Gowda, fielded from Bangalore Rural on a BJP ticket as per the agreement between the parties.

The JD(S) state chief said that there are no issues over the Kolar seat. He also indicated that his party will field a candidate in that constituency as well, along with Mandya and Hassan, and claimed that there is an “atmosphere” for the party to win there. He said that he was going to Chennai for medical treatment and won’t be available for five days; once he is back, the party’s candidates will be announced.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said he has spoken to its leadership after consulting his party’s high command, and expressed confidence that the matter will be resolved amicably. He said BJP and JD(S) leadership are discussing “everything and there will be a happy ending.”

“Last night I had a telephonic discussion with our national leaders, after that I spoke to former PM (H D Deve Gowda) over phone, and have also shared information with H D Kumaraswamy this morning,” Vijayendra said on Tuesday. He added that he has spoken to JD (S) leadership after consulting his party’s high command, and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved amicably.