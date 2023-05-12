For latest updates, follow our LIVE coverage on the Karnataka election results here: Karnataka Election results LIVE: BJP hopes to break jinx, Congress eyes comeback; counting starts at 8am

All eyes are on May 13, as the results of the Karnataka assembly elections will be declared on Saturday. The counting for the assembly polls will begin by 8 am at all 224 assembly constituencies. The exit polls, which were published on Wednesday evening, gave mixed projections, with a few of them even hinting at a hung assembly in the southern state.

Karnataka has seen a record number of polling per cent on Wednesday. According to the EC, a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent was recorded which is slightly above the previous polls in 2018.

Meanwhile, the leaders of all parties were confident on forming the new government in Karnataka. While the Congress leaders predicted at least 140 seats out of 224, the BJP too claimed that they are going to retain the power in Karnataka with a comfortable majority. The JDS also announced that they are going to prove their mettle on the results day. However, the stage is set for a close fight between the three parties on Saturday.