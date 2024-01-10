Karnataka Covid cases dip, positivity rate down even as testing ramped up

Karnataka fresh Covid-19 infections dipped on Tuesday to 252 from the 279 cases recorded the day before. The state reported two new deaths, as opposed to three deaths registered on Monday. The state's positivity rate also plunged down from the 4.38 per cent to 3.42 per cent. The state reported two new deaths, as opposed to three deaths registered on Monday. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

As many as 441 patients recovered, bringing the southern state's active caseload to 1,031. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.93 lakhs. Of the 252 fresh infections, 172 were from Bengaluru alone, making up for 470 active cases in the tech city, the daily bulletin from the health department noted.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ | Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Among districts, 20 cases came from Hassan, while eight cases emerged from Mysuru. Vijayanagara and Raichur saw seven and six cases, respectively, while Dharwad and Ballari also saw six cases each on Tuesday. Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga recorded five cases each, and as many as 14 districts reported no new cases, up from only six such districts the previous day.

Of the two deaths, one emerged from Ballari while the other came from Mysuru district.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Three die of Covid-19; Positivity rate at 4.4%

Testing and Hospitalisations

Testing was ramped up once again, with officials conducting as many as 7,359 tests compared to 6,359 samples tested in the state on Monday. Of them, 6,514 were RT-PCR tests and 845 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). The case fatality rate of the state was at 0.79 per cent.

Of the 1,031 Covid-19 patients in the state, 962 were isolated in their homes, while 69 were hospitalised. Around 50 were being treated in general wards on isolated beds, while 19 were in the ICU, including one patient on ventilator support.

The Karnataka Health Department had said last week that Covid-19 cases may fall in the coming week. The recent spike in cases was observed especially after the emergence of the new sub-variant JN.1.