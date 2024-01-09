close_game
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 09, 2024 06:59 PM IST

Karnataka records 279 new Covid-19 cases, Governor under quarantine

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday in Bengaluru, informed his office. His health condition is stable, and he is being quarantined at Raj Bhavan.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19(ANI/Twitter)
In an announcement, the office of Karnataka Governor said, “Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka has tested positive for Corona. He is being continuously monitored and his health is stable. Presently, he is being quarantined at residence. The scheduled programmes/appointments stand cancelled till further intimation.”

On Monday, Karnataka recorded 279 new Covid-19 cases. The state also reported three new deaths, as opposed to one death registered on Sunday. The state's positivity rate also plunged down from the staggering 8.61 per cent to 4.38 per cent.

With 235 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload stood at 1,222. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.93 lakhs. Of the 279 fresh infections, 134 were from Bengaluru alone, making up for 593 active cases in the tech city, the daily bulletin from the health department noted.

The Karnataka government has already advised senior citizens and pregnant ladies to use masks when they venture out in public places. The state health department is also directed to increase the number of tests in the state.

