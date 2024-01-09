Bengaluru traffic police announced that the city's Peenya flyover will be closed between 11 pm on January 16 and 11 am on January 19. The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) will conduct load tests on the flyover and commuters are advised to use the alternative routes. Bengaluru's Peenya flyover to stay shut for 3 days next week. Full details

In an announcement, Bengaluru police wrote, “Owing to the need for repairing and retrofitting measures for distressed Nelamangala viaduct as required by NHAI for which there is a need for load test to be conducted to verify the elevated stricture (Dr.Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover) Part of National Highway 4. The National Highways Authority has requested to prohibit the movement of all kinds of vehicles from 16.01.2024, night 11:00 pm to 19.01.2024, 11 am. The movement of all kinds of vehicles is prohibited along Peenya Elevated Highway from 16.01.2024 to 19.01.2024.”

The Peenya flyover is a busy corridor as many vehicles that enter the city through Nelamanga use this flyover. Bengaluru police arranged alternative roads as there can be outflowing and inflowing traffic due to the upcoming Pongal holidays.

Here are the alternative routes

Vehicles travelling from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru city via flyover are advised to take the adjacent NH4 road or service road to 8th mile and via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli cross, Peenya police station junction, SRS junction to reach Gorguntepalya.

Vehicles moving from CMTI Junction towards Nelamangala to reach Parle-G toll are advised to take adjacent NH4 service road and traffic will be facilitated to move along service road from SRS junction via Peenya Police station Junction, Jalahalli cross 8th mile.