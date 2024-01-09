Bengaluru police arrests 3 bikers for trying to extort by faking accident. Video

Bengaluru police on Monday arrested three people for allegedly trying to extort a person who was driving with his female colleagues on Sarjapur-Attibele road. The incident is said to have happened on Sunday evening when the group was travelling in a car for an off-site work assignment. The video went viral on social media, and people requested that the Bengaluru police take the matter seriously.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Charan Pal Singh, a software engineer, was driving his car, and a group of four people on scooters tried to intercept the vehicle, claiming that Singh had an accident. The miscreants had blocked the way and forced Singh to exit the vehicle as he refused to roll down the windows. They thrashed the windows of the car and threatened him.

Also Read - Blood stains and fake address: How police arrested CEO Suchana Seth for 4-yr-old son's murder

However, the complainant neither got out of the vehicle nor rolled down his windows but drove the vehicle to a nearby police station. The accused had even followed the vehicle and alleged that he was the first one to hit them with his car. The entire incident was recorded on a dash cam of the car. Police found that Singh had not caused any accident, and the people who blocked the way tried to extort money, faking an accident.

The video went viral on social media, and people requested that the Bengaluru police take the matter seriously. A user said, “The entire stretch from Attibele Road to Dommasandra has never seen street lights on. I wish the officials take action to get these lights on. It’s really unsafe at night with no lights and low visibility.”

Another user said, “Please take serious action on these kinds of incidents! Day by day, in one or the other place in Bangalore, these incidents are happening & for innocent people, it's hard to live there!”

Many such incidents were reported in Bengaluru earlier, where a few bikers targeted cars with registration plates of different states and extorted money by faking an accident.