Blood stains and fake address: How police arrested CEO Suchana Seth for 4-yr-old son's murder

After the shocking murder of a four-year-old boy in Goa allegedly by his mother, a start-up CEO from Bengaluru, police officials recounted the series of events that led to her arrest. Nidhin Valsan, North Goa Superintendent of Police spoke to the media on Tuesday about the shocking murder of a four-year-old boy at the hands of his CEO mother.(ANI)

Nidhin Valsan, North Goa Superintendent of Police, on Tuesday told reporters that the accused woman requested for a taxi to travel to Bengaluru from her hotel in Goa after the alleged murder. She insisted on a taxi despite the hotel staff's advise to travel by flight, as it is more cost effective, Valsan said.

“A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru...After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-coloured stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police,” he told news agency ANI.

Cops rushed to the hotel and tried to contact the woman. When they interrogated her about her son, she said he was staying at a friend's house, Valsan said.

“The police reached the hotel and tried to contact the woman through the driver. The police inquired about the woman's son to which she said that the child had been staying at a friend's place. However, the police found the address provided by the woman to be fake,” he added.

“The driver was asked to take the car to the police station and on checking the luggage, the police found the body of the boy,” he stated.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the woman was arrested immediately. The motive behind the shocking murder is yet to be ascertained.

