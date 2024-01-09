Start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa, caught while fleeing with the body to Bengaluru

The CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI start-up was on Monday arrested while fleeing in a taxi after murdering her four-year-old son at a Goa hotel and stuffing his body in a bag. Suchana Seth, 39, was arrested by the Karnataka Police from Chitradurga. The CEO along with her son had checked into the hotel on January 6 in North Goa’s Sinquerim.(Representational image)

The CEO along with her son had checked into the hotel on January 6 in North Goa's Sinquerim.

The crime came to light after a hotel staffer, who was cleaning the room after Seth had checked out of the hotel, noticed blood stains on the sheets, prompting the hotel management to inform the police.

According to the police, Seth killed her son using a sharp weapon and after committing the act, asked the hotel management to arrange for a taxi to travel back to Bengaluru insisting that she wanted to travel by road. CCTV footage examined by the police revealed she had checked out of the hotel alone.

“She initially told the police she had left her son with a relative in South Goa, but the story didn’t check out. We called the cab driver and asked him to report to the nearest police station. She was nabbed with the help of Karnataka Police in Chitradurga district while on the way to Bengaluru,” the officer at the Calangute Police station said.

A team from the Calangute Police left for Karnataka to secure the custody of the woman for interrogation. The police are yet to establish a motive for the crime.