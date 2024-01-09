Who is Suchana Seth — start-up CEO arrested over 4-year-old son's murder in Goa?

Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old chief executive officer of an artificial intelligence start-up company, was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in Goa. Suchana Seth travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said on Tuesday. Suchana Seth, chief executive officer of Mindful AI Lab.

Suchana Seth was arrested by the Goa Police from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Sunday night, the police said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Who is Suchana Seth?

According to Suchana Seth's LinkedIn page, she is the CEO of start-up Mindful AI Lab and was among the top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’.

Her profile description says “Suchana is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs”.

Suchana Seth has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute, it says.

She also holds patents in natural language processing.

What we know about the case