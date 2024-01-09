Grisly double murder rocks Mohali, bodies found on railway track

The local police have launched a probe after the bodies of two brutally murdered youths were found dumped on the railway track near Chilla village in Sohana on Monday. Police and forensic experts near the spot where the bodies were found. The victims remain unidentified. (HT Photo)

Investigators said the deceased, who seemed to be below 25 years old, appeared to be victims of a hate crime. The assailants assaulted and stabbed them multiple times, before slitting their throats and dumping their bodies on the railway track.

The bodies were mutilated further after being run over by a train, said police. Both victims remain unidentified, as no identity documents were found on their person.

“The victims were stabbed multiple times near the eyes, head, stomach and neck, before their throats were slit to kill them. Both appear to be migrants. We have yet to identify them, but it is clear that they were murdered somewhere else and then dumped on the track amid the dense fog in the wee hours of Monday. It seems to be a hate crime or a matter of illicit relationship, but things will get clear only after the culprits are arrested or the victims are identified,” said DSP Jagmohan of Government Railway Police (GRP), Mohali.

Police are scrutinising CCTV cameras around the spot for clues, and are also visiting nearby markets and shops for leads about the victims.

The bodies were spotted by the driver of a train plying on the track around 3.30 am. He alerted the Mohali station master, following which GRP teams from Mohali and Sirhind, along with forensic experts, reached the spot.

Ruling out robbery angle, a senior police officer said money was found in the pocket of one of the victims. Parts of a mobile phone, belonging to one of the victims and suspected to be damaged by the assailants, were also recovered from the spot.

“Our teams are trying to gather as much information as possible from the device. There is a possibility that the accused may have been murdered in another district. We have some leads and the victims will be identified soon,” an officer said, adding that a board of doctors will conduct the autopsy of the victims at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, GRP have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.