Karnataka: Three die of Covid-19; Positivity rate at 4.4%

Karnataka recorded 279 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, down from the 329 cases logged the day before. The state reported three new deaths, as opposed to one death registered on Sunday. The state's positivity rate also plunged down from the staggering 8.61 per cent to 4.38 per cent. The state's positivity rate plunged down from the staggering 8.61 per cent to 4.38 per cent. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

With 235 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload stood at 1,222. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.93 lakhs. Of the 279 fresh infections, 134 were from Bengaluru alone, making up for 593 active cases in the tech city, the daily bulletin from the health department noted.

Among districts, 23 cases came from Mysuru, 13 from Hassan, and 11 from Ballari, while Vijayanagara, Raichur and Chikkamagaluru saw eight cases each. Six districts saw no new cases on Monday. Of the three deaths, one emerged from Bengaluru Urban district and two came from Mysuru district.

Testing and Hospitalisations

As many as 6,359 samples were tested in the state, of which 5,512 were RT-PCR tests and 847 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). The case fatality rate of the state was at 1.07 per cent.

Of the 1,222 Covid-19 patients in the state, 1,144 were isolated in their homes, while 78 were hospitalised. Around 57 were being treated in general wards, some with oxygen support, while 21 were in the ICU, including three patients on ventilator support.

India has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases recently, especially after the mergence of a new sub-variant called JN.1. The county logged 605 fresh infections, while the number of active cases stood at 4,002, the health ministry said on Monday. The number of JN.1 related cases across 12 states was at 682 till January 7.