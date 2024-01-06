Karnataka makes Covid testing mandatory for all those showing flu symptoms

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said he has directed healthcare officials to ramp up testing further and take samples of all those who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Rao held a meeting on Friday and announced that a Covid-19 helpline will also be launched on Saturday. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (ANI Photo)

“It has been suggested to make Covid tests mandatory for all Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). The minister held a meeting with senior health officials today at Vikas Soudha in Bangalore and said that a large number of Covid tests is being done in the state,” A statement from the health department said.

“More than 7,000 tests are being conducted every day. The Covid positivity rate is at 3.82 percent. It has not come down yet in the state. A downward trend in Covid has already started in the state of Kerala. Therefore, it has been suggested to keep a close watch on those who are Covid positive,” The minister said in the statement.

“It is recommended to carry out compulsory covid screening especially if individuals are showing symptoms of ILI. Earlier only one in 20 of these cases were subjected to a covid test,” He added. He further stated that all private and government hospitals have henceforth been instructed to conduct Covid tests for all ILI patients.

Officials also indicated that Karnataka will start seeing a decreasing trend in Covid cases from next week onwards. “Technical Advisory Committee met yesterday and gave some guidance. I have instructed the authorities to adopt them,” Rao said.

Karnataka saw nearly 300 fresh Covid cases on Friday, along with four deaths.