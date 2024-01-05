Karnataka logs nearly 300 fresh Covid cases, four deaths

Karnataka's fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday mounted to 298 from the 260 cases it recorded the day before. The state reported four virus-related deaths, as opposed to one death registered on Wednesday. The state's positivity rate also inched up from 3.46 per cent to 3.82 per cent on Thursday. Among districts, 19 cases came from Hassan, 18 from Mysuru and 11 from Dakshina Kannada.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Karnataka Covid cases jump 75% in 24 hours, one more death recorded

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Of the 298 new cases, 172 were from Bengaluru alone, making up for 704 active cases in the tech city, the daily bulletin from the health department noted. With 229 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload stood at 1,240. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.92 lakhs.

ALSO READ | Amid Covid surge, Leh makes masks compulsory in public places

Among districts, 19 cases came from Hassan, 18 from Mysuru and 11 from Dakshina Kannada. Eight cases emerged from Chamarajanagara, while Ballari and Koppala reported six fresh infections each. Tumakuru, Vijayanagara and Chikkamagaluru saw five cases each. The number of districts with no new cases decreased from nine on Wednesday to only four.

Of the four deaths, two emerged from Bengaluru Urban district, while Mysuru and Dharwad reported one death each.

ALSO READ | Amid water shortage and Covid, Karnataka looks at 2024 with new hope

Testing and Hospitalisations

As many as 7,791 samples were tested in the state, of which 6,900 were RT-PCR tests and 891 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). The case fatality rate of the state rose to 1.34 per cent.

Of the 1,240 active cases in the state, 1,168 were isolated in their homes, while hospitalisations rose to 72. Around 60 patients were being treated in general wards, some with oxygen support, while 12 were in the ICU, with three on ventilators.

Broadly, 760 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the country on Thursday.