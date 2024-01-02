Amid Covid surge, Leh makes masks compulsory in public places

close_game
ByPress Trust of India, Leh/jammu
Jan 02, 2024 07:02 AM IST

“In view of rising Covid cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly; people must ensure compulsory wearing of face masks in offices, workplaces and public places, including public transport,” district disaster management authority (DDMA) chief executive officer Santosh Sukhadeve said in an official order

Leh recorded 11 Covid cases last week (HT File)

Leh recorded 11 Covid cases last week. “In view of rising Covid cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly. People must ensure compulsory wearing of facemasks in offices, workplaces and public places, including public transport,” district disaster management authority (DDMA) chief executive officer Santosh Sukhadeve said in an official order. The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places.

