Karnataka man, 50, kills wife after she refuses to sleep with him, surrenders to police: Report

In a tragic incident in Karnataka, a 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she refused his demands to sleep with him. The accused has been arrested under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to an Indian Express report, Shekappa, a resident of Batgera village in Kalaburagi district’s Sedam taluka, reportedly killed his wife, Nagamma, during a heated argument on Sunday.

According to Nagamma's mother, the couple frequently engaged in heated arguments, which had become a common occurrence in their household. Family members would often intervene to mediate and help resolve their disputes, the report added.

What happened on Sunday?

After a recent altercation, Nagamma had been living with her mother. However, she decided to return to Shekappa's home on September 28 after he assured her that he would not cause any further trouble.

On the night of her return, Shekappa demanded that Nagamma sleep with him. When she refused, he allegedly attacked her, striking her in the chest with an axe.

Following this, Shekappa surrendered to the police. He has been arrested under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The probe is underway.

Also Read: Man seen in CCTV footage brutally killing Bihar woman at Bengaluru PG arrested in Madhya Pradesh: Report

Earlier this month, a case of rape and murder was registered after the body of a 19-year-old woman was found with multiple injuries days after she went missing from her home at Gunateerthawadi village in this district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident which allegedly happened on August 29, they said. She was allegedly killed after being hit on her head with a stone and later her body was dumped in the bushes, police said, adding, they suspect she was sexually assaulted. However, investigators are awaiting medical reports for confirmation. The victim was missing since August 29 and her parents lodged a complaint at Basavakalyana police station two days later, police said.

Also Read: Telangana woman found dead in hotel room, police suspect suicide