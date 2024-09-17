A 23-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad on Monday morning, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Telangana woman found dead in hotel room, police suspect suicide

Gachibowli police inspector S Anjaneyulu told reporters on Monday that the body of the woman, a resident of Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district, was found in the hotel room at around 3am. “We have booked a case under section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy,” the inspector said.

According to preliminary investigation by Gachibowli police, the woman had completed her nursing course and was working as an intern at a private hospital in Mahabubnagar. “On Sunday, she, along with her three friends, including two men, came to Hyderabad to witness a Ganesh idol immersion ceremony. She checked into a hotel along with her friends. They had partied in the hotel till late as was evident from the beer bottles found in her room,” Anjaneyulu shared.

Inquiries revealed that she stayed back in the hotel room stating that she had a headache, while the other three friends went out for dinner. “When they returned to the hotel at around 3am and knocked on the door, there was no response. They informed hotel staff who opened the door using a master key, only to find the woman dead,” he said.

Upon receiving information from the hotel staff, police rushed to the scene and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. “We have taken her friends into custody for questioning,” the inspector added. The woman’s parents, who were informed of her death, came to Hyderabad. Her father filed a complaint with the Gachibowli police suspecting that his daughter might have been raped and murdered. “We have doubts over the hotel staff and also her friends. We want the police to investigate the case deeply and do justice to our family,” the father told reporters.

Madhapur assistant superintendent of police (ACP) Ch Sreekanth said the police had received the call at the control room at around 4 pm. “We have recovered some beer bottles from the room. There were no external injuries on the body of the woman. However, all the details would come out after the post mortem,” he said, adding that the police registered the complaint of the victim’s father.