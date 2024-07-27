Man seen in CCTV footage brutally killing Bihar woman at Bengaluru PG arrested in Madhya Pradesh: Report

Woman stabbed to death in PG accommodation in Bengaluru: The man accused of brutally killing a woman from Bihar in a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala in Bengaluru on July 23 has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and is being brought to the Karnataka capital for further investigation, NDTV reported citing Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand. A CCTV camera footage of the said incident emerged on Friday purportedly showing gruesome details of the crime.

A CCTV camera footage of the said incident emerged on Friday purportedly showing gruesome details of the crime. According to police, the assailant sneaked and killed 24-year-old Kriti Kumari on July 23 night.

Commissioner Dayanand told NDTV that the investigation is being expedited. The Bengaluru Police had formed three dedicated teams to catch the accused.

Police sources told news agency PTI that the victim was staying with another woman. A few days ago, Kriti Kumari's roommate had moved out of the paying guest accommodation. It is suspected that she had gone to stay with her boyfriend.

On July 23, the woman returned to the PG to stay with Kriti Kumari. The sources suspect that the assailant had doubts that Kriti Kumari could be instrumental behind the change of her roommate's mind.

The footage shared by the police shows that the man walked into the corridor of the paying guest holding a polythene bag. He then knocked on the door and dragged the woman out. The victim resisted the attack but was soon overpowered by the murderer, who slit her throat and ran away.

Hearing the loud noise, other women among the paying guests came running, but they could not save her.

“Kriti Kumari, 24, hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the city. The incident might have happened on July 23 at about 11 pm,” a police officer said.

The police, meanwhile, said they were reviewing the CCTV camera footage and inspecting the spot to determine her last contacts and trace the events leading up to the murder.

Kriti had moved into the PG just two days before the incident. The man, seen carrying luggage, was allowed entry by PG security when Kriti claimed he was her brother and that he would leave soon, police said.

“The young woman from Bihar, working in the tech industry, was murdered in her PG in Koramangala,” additional commissioner of police Raman Gupta told reporters.

Koramangala Police Inspector Nataraj told HT, “We have registered a case under section103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. The accused fled soon after the incident. Efforts are underway to nab him.”