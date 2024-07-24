Woman from Bihar killed in Bengaluru

In a horrible incident in Bengaluru, a 22-year-old woman, Kriti Kumari from Bihar, was at a paying guest accommodation in Koramangala on Tuesday. In a horrible incident in Bengaluru, a 22-year-old woman, Kriti Kumari from Bihar, was murdered by slitting her throat at a paying guest accommodation in Koramangala on Tuesday.(File photo)

According to the police, Kriti who worked in a private company, was staying in an accommodation at VR layout in Koramangala, reported India Today.

A man entered the PG accommodation between 11.10 and 11.30 pm on Tuesday. He attacked Kriti near a room on the third floor of the building, and she died on the spot.

Police have identified the accused and are trying to track him with the help of CCTV footage. They suspect that the murder was done by an acquaintance of the deceased.

South East Division DCP Sara Fatima who had rushed to the scene of the crime, said, "An accused entered the accommodation where she was staying, and slit her throat, following which she died on the spot. We are investigating the motive behind the murder. The accused has been identified, and we are trying to trace him."