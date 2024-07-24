Bengaluru reports an average of 150 dengue cases per day, says civic body chief: Report

Bengaluru, which is seeing a surge in dengue cases, has been reporting an average of around 150 new cases per day, causing concern among authorities and residents alike, The Hindu reported. Bengaluru has seen a total of 3,304 dengue cases reported from July 1 to July 22. (Representational Image) (HT_PRINT)

Tushar Giri Nath, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), reportedly instructed zonal officials to promptly implement necessary actions in their respective areas to control the viral disease.

In a meeting held at the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWMC) on Tuesday to discuss dengue control measures within Bengaluru, he said the city has seen a total of 3,304 dengue cases reported from July 1 to July 22.

Zone Commissioners were specifically directed to conduct daily meetings with Health Department officials to oversee efforts in dengue control. They were also mandated to step up activities such as fogging and pesticide spraying to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, the report said.

Senior officials were advised to visit hospitals to monitor case numbers and ensure adherence to government-regulated rates for dengue test kits. Strict actions were instructed against hospitals found charging above the specified rates.

Among other directives, officials were tasked with repairing potholes on main roads, conducting a survey to identify out-of-school children within the BBMP's jurisdiction, and ensuring timely collection of property taxes.

In a bid to raise public awareness about dengue prevention, the BBMP has also introduced cash incentives for the top ten entries in the 'Dengue Warrior' short video contest, wherein students are called to make reels based on the vector-borne disease.

In response to the recent spike in dengue cases in Karnataka, the Health Department has also recently appointed nodal officers at all government hospitals in Bengaluru to strengthen disease management efforts.