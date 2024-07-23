Bengaluru civic body BBMP calls for dengue-related reels, announces cash prizes: Report

In an effort to boost participation in the ‘Dengue Warrior’ short video contest aimed at raising awareness about dengue prevention, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the civic administrative body governing Bengaluru, has introduced cash rewards for the top ten entries. The Bengaluru civic body is also offering a grand prize of ₹ 1 lakh to the educational institution with the highest number of entries. (HT File)

The winners will receive substantial prizes, with the top five videos earning ₹25,000 each and the videos ranked 6th to 10th receiving ₹10,000 each, The Times of India reported.

ALSO READ | Karnataka cabinet shelves plan of 14-hour workdays for IT sector amid backlash: Report

In addition, the BBMP is offering a grand prize of ₹1 lakh to the educational institution with the highest number of entries. The class teacher who inspires the greatest number of students to participate will be awarded ₹35,000, the publication added. According to BBMP officials, more than 115 students have already participated, earning the title of ‘Dengue Warriors.’

ALSO READ | Valmiki scam: Bengaluru cops file FIR against 2 ED officials for pressuring officer to implicate CM Siddaramaiah

Here's how to enter

Students interested in participating can create a short video showcasing the dengue prevention measures they are implementing at home and their efforts to spread awareness among neighbours. To enter, participants should upload their videos to social media and tag BBMP’s official Facebook account and X account @BBMPSplHealth.

ALSO READ | Part of Bengaluru football stadium stand collapses during match, injuring six. Video

After posting the video, participants must upload it to Google Drive using the link or QR code provided on BBMP’s social media pages. The submission should include the participant’s name, contact number, residential area, and ward. Students also need to provide their name, contact number, class, school, and area, the report said.

In response to a recent rise in dengue cases in Karnataka, the Health Department has appointed nodal officers at all government hospitals across Bengaluru to improve the management of the disease.

These nodal officers are tasked with enhancing patient care, ensuring quicker response times, and managing dengue cases more effectively, news agency PTI reported. The move comes as the number of dengue cases in the state has surpassed 10,000 this year, with the total reaching 11,451 from January 1 to July 18.