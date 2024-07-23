WATCH: Part of Bengaluru football stadium stand collapses during match, injuring six

A dramatic incident at the Bengaluru Football Stadium left six spectators injured after a section of the main stand collapsed during a match. The video of the collapse was shared widely on social media and garnered a horde of responses from fans and netizens. The mishap occurred on July 21 during the Chief Minister’s Cup football tournament. (X)

The mishap occurred on July 21 during the Chief Minister’s Cup football tournament. As the teams from Shanthi Nagar MLA Constituency and C V Raman Nagar MLA Constituency faced off, a portion of the stand above one of the team’s dugouts gave way unexpectedly. The footage shows fans seated in that section suddenly falling to the ground, with some suffering injuries.

The video, which depicts the west side of the stand, where over a thousand fans were seated, has gone viral, gaining more than 18,000 views.

The Karnataka State Football Association had stated that the incident happened when “a few of the boys crowded the ramp” but assured that no one sustained “major injuries”, according to a report.

“BFS Stand collapse video clip. Shame. Serious injuries to some, I hear,” a user wrote, while sharing the video on social media.

“My kids train here almost every day at BFS and shame such thing can happen in BFS stadium which is supposed to be home to the upcoming budding football players @mlanharis @siddaramaiah @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar,” a response said.

“Horrible, no fan should ever go to a match and come back with any form of injury. It's crucial to ensure that such incidents don't happen ever again and all suitable steps are taken to ensure safety of the fans, and that begins with ensuring every stadium is maintained and safe,” another comment read.