Mangaluru International Airport sees 21 per cent rise in passenger traffic

Mangaluru International Airport, under the management of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has reached a notable milestone in the first quarter of Financial Year 2024-2025, officials said on Monday. Mangaluru International Airport to improve runway(Twitter?Mangaluru airport)

The airport reported a substantial 21 per cent increase in passenger traffic, with 552,689 travellers passing through its terminals compared to 457,859 in first quarter of Financial Year 2023-24. According to a statement from the Mangaluru International Airport here, the breakdown of passenger traffic includes 393,598 domestic travelers and 159,091 international passengers. Dubai was the leading international destination, while Bengaluru and Mumbai were the top choices for domestic travel.

Also Read - Karnataka govt to scrap NEET exam for medical students in state, plans to conduct its own test

The airport now efficiently processes over 180,000 passengers each month. Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) also saw a significant boost, with 3,820 ATMs recorded in the first quarter of FY 2024-25, representing a 21 per cent increase from 3,174 ATMs in the same period last year. Domestic ATMs totaled 2,956, while international ATMs reached 864, compared to 2,263 and 911, respectively, in the previous year. Mangaluru International Airport continues to broaden its global reach, servicing eight international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Muscat.

Domestically, it connects to major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, it stated. As the second busiest airport in Karnataka, Mangaluru International Airport remains dedicated to improving connectivity for the region’s residents and facilitating seamless travel to destinations both within India and worldwide, it added. In a notable development, Air India Express launched a daily service between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi starting July 22. Flight IX 819, which took off on the same day, enhances connectivity to the UAE for the local community. This new service further underscores Mangaluru International Airport's growing importance as a major gateway for both regional and international travel.