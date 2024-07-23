The Karnataka governement is gearing up to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the state, after the paper leak issue rocked the country. On Monday, the cabinet approved the proposal, and they are set to pass a resolution in both houses during the ongoing session. Karnataka govt to scrap NEET exam for medical students in state, plans to conduct its own test(Raj K Raj/HT file)

However, if the Bill is passed, Karnataka will have a its own medical entrance examination. Earlier, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the NEET exam is benefitting students from North India. He said, “The NEET exam must be scrapped immediately and union governement must allow states to conduct their own exams. Karnataka has built colleges but NEET exam is benefitting North Indian students and depriving our own students. We all have to unitedly fight against this.”

This comes after neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s move to abolish the NEET examination and revert to the previous system of state-based medical admissions using Class 12 marks. In June, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that poor students could not afford to prepare for and write the NEET examination.

The Tamil Nadu’s resolution read, “NEET, which affects the opportunities of students from rural areas in accessing medical education and snatches the rights of state governments to admit students in medical colleges, should be scrapped. The Union Government should approve the bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption for the state.”

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also proposed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) which will take over the financial power on Bengaluru from current Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The plan to restructure Bengaluru was long pending. Another resolution against ‘one nation, one election,’ will also be tabled in the assembly session. These three crucial resolutions are likely to be tabled on Tuesday or Wednesday.