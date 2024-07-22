TN NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result releasing today at tnmedicalselection.net, here’s how to check

Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai will release TN NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result on July 22, 2024. The Round 1 seat allotment result when released can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net. TN NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check (HT file)

The provisional allotment order can be downloaded from July 22 to 25, 2024. The last date of joining is till 5 pm of July 26, 2024.

TN NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on TN NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH MBA/ MMS CAP 2024 registration ends today at mahacet.org, direct link here

The selected candidates will have to pay the Tuition Fee for downloading the Provisional allotment order through online via Debit Card / Credit Card/Net Banking.

As per the official notice, candidates should produce their original certificates in person at the time of joining in their selected Colleges along with the scanned copy of original certificates for verification.

Also Read: NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 24, FAQs on all India quota admissions

The candidate selected for admission should give a self-declaration form at the time of the reporting to the concerned College that he/she is liable for forfeiture of selection / admission if suppression of facts, mis-interpretation is found at any time during or after the admission to the course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai.