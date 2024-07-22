MAH MBA/ MMS CAP 2024 registration ends today at mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MAH MBA/ MMS CAP 2024 registration process on July 22, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH MBA/ MMS CAP 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

The last date for uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website is till today, July 22, 2024 upto 5 pm. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MAH MBA/ MMS CAP 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CAP 2024 link available on the top bar of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MBA/MMS link available.

Register yourself first and then login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode can be done till July 23, 2024.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be displayed on July 25, 2024. The submission of grievances, if any, for all type of candidates can be done from July 26 to July 28, 2024. The final merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates will be displayed on the website on July 30, 2024.

The applications registered after July 22, 2024 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats. Applications confirmed by E-Scrutiny Center/ Physical Scrutiny Center after July 23, 2024 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

“If candidates fail to confirm online filled application by E-Scrutiny center and Physical Scrutiny Center then such applications will be rejected and name of such candidates will not appear in the merit list(s) prepared for the purpose of Admission for both CAP as well as Non-CAP process”, read the official notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.